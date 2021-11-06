Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Man, 58, dead after 2-vehicle collision near Uxbridge, Ont.

A 58-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision near Uxbridge in Durham Region on Friday morning.

Police are asking witnesses, anyone with information to contact them

CBC News ·
The area surrounding Regional Road 47 at Uxbridge Concession Road 2 was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated. (Durham Regional Police/Twitter)

A 58-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision near Uxbridge on Friday morning.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m., Durham Regional Police responded to a report of a collision on Regional Road 47 at Uxbridge Concession Road 2 about 66 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

In a news release Friday, police said a white Dodge Journey travelling northbound collided with a black Volkswagen travelling westbound.

The man driving the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other motorist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now