Man, 58, dead after 2-vehicle collision near Uxbridge, Ont.

A 58-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision near Uxbridge on Friday morning.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m., Durham Regional Police responded to a report of a collision on Regional Road 47 at Uxbridge Concession Road 2 about 66 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

In a news release Friday, police said a white Dodge Journey travelling northbound collided with a black Volkswagen travelling westbound.

The man driving the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other motorist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.