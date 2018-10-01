Doug Ford calls for federal compensation for Ontario industries affected by USMCA

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he is calling for compensation from the federal government for Ontario industries affected by the freshly-inked NAFTA replacement deal, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

The new deal would give American farmers greater access to Canada's dairy industry — a sticking point during negotiations that generated ire from farmers and premieres alike.

Significantly, it would dismantle Canada's "Class 7" dairy ingredient pricing strategy, which prices Canadian skim milk low to remove the incentive for dairy processors to use American products.

"I've got a knot in the pit of my stomach," said Caledon, Ont. dairy farmer Peter Armstrong about the loss of Class 7, explaining that he expected it to take a huge slice out of the dairy market.

At Queen's Park on Monday, Ford said that the Trudeau government should "compensate our farmers" for potential losses up ahead.

Trade Minister Jim Wilson was even more direct, telling the house that "you're darn right we're going to hold the federal government's feet to the fire."

"It's not the Ontario taxpayer that should foot the bill for a federally negotiated agreement," Wilson continued.

We are calling on the federal government to compensate Ontario dairy farmers. If our farmers are being abandoned because of one-sided concessions from the federal government, they must take immediate action to support the families and livelihoods that are now at risk. —@fordnation

Canada had also worked to secure an exemption from steel and aluminum tariffs, but it became clear the Trump administration wasn't budging easily.

Though a source told CBC that Canada's still hoping for those duties to be gone by the time the deal is signed, Ford said Monday that the federal government should compensate those industries as well, along with the Ontario auto industry.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with provincial and territorial premiers this morning.