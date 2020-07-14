GTA man facing charges for allegedly tying used condoms to parked cars

A Mississauga man faces multiple charges for allegedly tying used condoms on cars left in shopping mall parking lots, so that unsuspecting victims would find the prophylactics upon returning to their vehicles.

Peel police say there are currently nine known victims, all of whom are female.

The earliest incidents date back to July 2018, and have continued until this summer, investigators say.

Police believe that the 74-year-old man may have targeted other victims at shopping centres throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

The man currently faces a total of 14 charges, including:

11 counts of mischief.

Two counts of criminal harassment.

One count of commit an indecent act.

One count of voyeurism.

In a new release, investigators described him as white, about five-feet, eleven-inches tall with a medium build and short, receding brown hair. He's known to travel in a black Honda CRV.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim is asked to contact Peel's 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau, their local police service or Crime Stoppers.

The Ontario Provincial Police also assisted in the probe.