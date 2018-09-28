Skip to Main Content
Urn containing ashes taken during break and enter at Mississauga home
Police say an urn containing a woman's ashes was stolen from a home west of Toronto.

The family was planning to bury the urn Thanksgiving weekend

Peel police are asking anyone who has information about the urn to contact investigators with 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel Regional Police say an unspecified number of people broke into a home in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday.

They say several items were taken, including an urn containing the ashes of the homeowner's wife.

They say the family was planning to bury the urn over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The urn is described as a cherry-coloured wooden box with a marble top.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

