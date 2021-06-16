This 16-year-old urban farmer is growing nearly 100 tomato plants

A Toronto teenager decided to try his hand at growing tomatoes during the pandemic because he had some spare time.

Not just one or two plants, mind you — we're talking more than 100 tomato plants.

Aaron Kriss has so many, in fact, that his neighbours are making room in their backyards for him.

CBC Toronto caught up with the teen on his back deck, where the tomatoes have taken over.

Kriss says he plans to make the tomatoes into sauce, which he will then sell to raise money for charity.

With files from Mary Wiens