This 16-year-old urban farmer is growing nearly 100 tomato plants
A Toronto teenager decided to try his hand at growing tomatoes during the pandemic because he had some spare time.
Aaron Kriss was looking for something to do with his spare time during the pandemic
A Toronto teenager decided to try his hand at growing tomatoes during the pandemic because he had some spare time.
Not just one or two plants, mind you — we're talking more than 100 tomato plants.
Aaron Kriss has so many, in fact, that his neighbours are making room in their backyards for him.
CBC Toronto caught up with the teen on his back deck, where the tomatoes have taken over.
Kriss says he plans to make the tomatoes into sauce, which he will then sell to raise money for charity.
With files from Mary Wiens
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?