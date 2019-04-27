Up to 5,000 customers in the dark in Dundas, Ossington area amid high winds, Toronto Hydro says
Crews are on site making repairs after a tree made contact with wires, utility says
Up to 5,000 customers were without power after a tree made contact with wires in the Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue area Friday night.
Toronto Hydro said high winds may have been to blame.
The utility said the outage began around 9:50 p.m.
Crews were on site late Friday night and power was expected to be back up and running around 12:30 a.m.