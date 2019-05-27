Up to 2,000 without power in Toronto's Bathurst Quay neighbourhood

Up to 2,000 customers are without power amid an outage in downtown Toronto Monday evening.

Toronto Hydro says it is investigating an outage in the Bathurst Quay neighbourhood at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street.

The utility says the outage began just before 6 p.m. and power could be back by 10 p.m. if all goes well with their restoration efforts.

The work involves a manual process called switching, which the utiltiy says "can take some time."

We’re currently experiencing an outage in the Fort York/Spadina/Strachan/Lake Ontario area. Crews are on their way to investigate. More details to come when they arrive. —@TorontoHydro