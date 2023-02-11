Union-Pearson express train service down due to maintenance: Metrolinx

Metrolinx says train service from Union Station to Pearson airport on Saturday has been suspended due to "required maintenance."

Instead, the province's regional transit agency is running 15-minute express GO bus service between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Union Station.

Customers near Weston and Bloor stations are advised to take the TTC.

Metrolinx is warning customers not to use its trip planner function on the UP Express app while the train service is down.

"We appreciate your patience as we take steps to ensure UP Express services remain among the safest and most reliable in North America," the notice on their website reads.

According to UP Express' Twitter account, disruption to its train service due to equipment issues has been a reoccurring problem, most notably since the start of February.