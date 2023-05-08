Woman in hospital after unprovoked stabbing in Ajax, police say

A 50-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed multiple times Sunday night in what Durham police say was a random attack in Ajax.

Officers responded to a stabbing call around 9:30 p.m. and found the woman on Torr Lane, a residential street in the area of Salem Road and Kingston Road East, according to a news release issued Monday. She was then transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police say they found out where the suspect was, searched a residence and arrested a 26-year-old man without incident.

He was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

"The suspect and victim are not known to one another, and police believe this was an unprovoked attack," the news release said.

There is no risk to public safety, police say.