Toronto

Multiple injuries after fireworks set off during Dua Lipa concert in Toronto, police say

A packed crowd of Dua Lipa fans were given a shock when a number of unauthorized fireworks were set off near the end of her performance at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Three people seen by venue medics, police investigating incident

Patrick Swadden · CBC News ·
Dua Lipa performs at the United Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Chicago.
Toronto police say three people were injured as unplanned fireworks were set off during the finale of Dua Lipa's concert at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Videos taken during Lipa's final song show a number of fireworks exploding across the floor section near the sound booth. Fans can be seen running away as the projectiles went off.

Toronto police say three people were injured during the incident. They were seen by venue medics and none required any further medical attention.

It's unclear how fireworks were able to be transported into the venue. Many concertgoers expressed concern on social media that attendees could have been seriously hurt.

"Something worse could have easily happened," said Twitter user @yossariayv.

Others suggested the security checks before the concert may not have been thorough enough.

"The security last night for the premium gate barely checked any of the bags," said another Twitter user. "They didn't even look or touch mine or my friends.

"They just seemed so rushed."

Police say there is currently no suspect information, but they are working with security at the arena to review video surveillance. 

Lipa was thanking fans and dancing when the incident happened. A video posted to Twitter shows her looking startled the moment the fireworks were set off.

The concert was part of the pop singer's much-anticipated Future Nostalgia Tour, which had been announced in 2019 to promote its namesake album and postponed numerous times due to COVID-19.

