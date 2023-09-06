Police investigate reports of stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police say officers are investigating reports of a stabbing in a Scarborough apartment building on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the building in the area of Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401, at about 6:30 p.m.

The incident has drawn a heavy police presence and prompted road closures in the area.

Toronto paramedics said they assessed three people at the scene, only one of whom was transported to hospital.

Toronto Fire Services confirmed that the incident happened in a high-rise apartment building.