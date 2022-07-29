U of T requiring anyone living in campus residences to be triple-vaxxed against COVID-19

Students and staff planning to live in University of Toronto residences will need to have two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine and at least one booster dose before moving in this September.

The university says it recently reinstated the vaccination requirement for students and employees living in its residences.

The school says in a memo to students and staff that being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations offers the best protection against severe illness.

The university stopped requiring proof of vaccination for those attending classes in person on May 1. It also gradually lifted its mask mandate in its indoor spaces.

The university still encourages people to wear medical masks in high-density indoor spaces when physical distancing is not possible.