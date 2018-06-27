U of T to vote on policy that could place students with mental health issues on leave

The University of Toronto will be deciding Wednesday whether or not to implement a policy that could place students with mental health issues on a mandatory leave of absence if the school deems it necessary.

Under the policy, such a leave would be considered if the university's administration becomes aware of a student who poses a risk of harm to themselves or others, and mental illness is believed to be involved.

The policy has been criticized by student groups as well as the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

Those who've spoken against the policy say they're concerned a medical professional would not be adequately involved in university decisions to place students on leave, and add that they're worried about how the school will accommodate students with mental health issues.

Policy 'not to be punitive'

According to the university, the policy states that a regulated health professional will be consulted as part of the consideration of a mandated leave of absence.

"The policy emphasizes that the mandated leave of absence is not to be punitive," Sandy Welsh, the university's vice provost for students said in a statement. "It is to be applied in rare cases, only after accommodative measures have been unsuccessful, or the student has declined those measures."

The university made several changes to its original version of the policy after consulting with students and recommends that the latest version be approved by the school's governing council at a meeting Wednesday evening.

Student union slams policy as discriminatory

On Monday, the university's various student unions released a joint statement condemning the policy.

"The policy specifically discriminates against students with mental health issues," said the statement.

The unions also said that even though the university updated the draft policy, it still failed to "address these concerns and properly consult with students."

The policy was created after recommendations were made by the university's ombudsperson in the 2014-2015 school year.

The university said there have been more than 18 months of consultations on the policy.

