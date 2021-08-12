U of T's 'vaccination requirement' amounts to 'smoke and mirrors,' faculty association president says

The University of Toronto says it has instituted a COVID-19 vaccination requirement that will help keep students and faculty safe on campus this fall — but the head of the university's faculty association is bemoaning the move as "public relations exercise" that essentially amounts to "smoke and mirrors."

"In short, the new requirement announced last night by U of T is neither new, nor a requirement," said Terezia Zoric, University of Toronto faculty association president.

"It's a really big deal that we're about a month away from classes, and this is what we're getting in the way of health and safety plans."

In a post on the school's website Wednesday, officials said the university will "require all those intending to be on campus be fully vaccinated." The school added that its requirement to declare vaccination status before coming on campus was first announced last month.

Salvatore Spadafora, special adviser to U of T's president on COVID-19 said in the post that any community member who comes to campus in the fall will have to "self-declare" their vaccination status — and if for some reason they can't be vaccinated, they will have to undergo rapid screening tests.

"All members of our community should become vaccinated as soon as possible," Spadafora said.

Zoric told CBC News that what was released last night is not new, nor is it a requirement.

"All you have to do is go on a website and check whether you're vaccinated or not," she said.

"It means the vast majority of people who spend time on the university campus are going to be able to define for themselves whether they're vaccinated with no proof at all."

By contrast the university is asking for identifiable proof of vaccination for students who are living in residence, as well as people participating in music performance, varsity sports and certain educational placements.

"Those affected will receive direct communications with information about how to provide their vaccination details or how to apply for an exemption," the school said in a statement issued Thursday. "We are currently considering other areas where this requirement may be introduced."

The statement goes on to say that the province has not made vaccinations mandatory in any sector, and in the absence of legal framework and "supporting tools" like a digital vaccine passport, the university is using "self-declaration."

"This is a similar approach to that taken by several of our partner organizations," the statement reads.

Zoric said that's just not good enough with the fall semester fast approaching.

"My members are disappointed, frustrated and even outraged," she said. "What's being sold is essentially a public relations exercise, saying they should trust what people have self declared."

A growing list of schools in the province are mandating COVID-19 vaccines. The University of Ottawa is making vaccines mandatory for everyone on campus, while Western University says it will be requiring its students, faculty and staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Ontario Tech University says it's giving people until Oct. 17 to receive their second vaccination.