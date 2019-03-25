U of T gets $100M donation for innovation centre studying AI, and how humans interact with it

The University of Toronto is receiving one of the biggest gifts in its history Monday — money that will be devoted to studying artificial intelligence and how it affects society at large.

Gerald Schwartz and Heather Reisman are giving $100 million to the university to build a brand new innovation centre in their names. Construction is set to start on the 250,000-square foot Schwartz-Reisman Innovation Centre this fall.

Reisman, the CEO of Indigo Books and Music and namesake for the bookstore's famous "Heather's Picks", told CBC Toronto the facility will be a space where students, faculty, researchers and business people can improve technology and the way humans interact with it.

"That crossover between how technology is evolving and how we as people want to evolve — that is at the heart of what this initiative is all about," said Reisman.

"This major initiative will create housing and infrastructure and energy for technical innovation, coupled with the human implications of what this technology is doing with us and for us."

The first phase of the innovation centre will house the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence. The second phase of construction will include a 20-storey tower with research labs and more.

The centres will support research about the links between science, technology and the humanities — including a focus on the ethical and societal effects of artificial intelligence and other technologies.

More opportunities for entrepreneurs

Reisman and Schwartz say they're proud to call Toronto their hometown and want it to remain a hub for innovation and scholarship.

"Toronto, and by extension Canada, is at the very centre of what's happening with artificial intelligence. It's just our wonderful good fortune that some of the great brains in the world are here," said Reisman.

Gerry Schwartz and Heather Reisman are donating $100 million to the University of Toronto to expand its innovation and entrepreneurship programs. The power couple has been supporting U of T for years. (Ed Middleton/CBC)

But while the human brain has been slowly evolving over millennia, "technology is advancing at warp speed," she said.

"We don't even know where our data is going — and that's not what we signed up for," said Schwartz, who is the CEO of the private equity firm, Onex Corporation.

"We have to look closely and carefully at what happens with new technologies that change how we live and operate. They have huge impacts on us and if we're not careful, those impacts will simply take over."

Reisman and Schwartz say they're excited the centre will provide more opportunities for both young and established entrepreneurs.

"The chance to not only do something here [in Toronto] but to play a small role in reinforcing Canada's opportunity to remain a leader in the world — it's great," said Reisman.