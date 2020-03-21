COVID-19: University Health Network no longer allowing visitors at its hospitals

Toronto's University Health Network will no longer allow visitors to its hospitals as of Saturday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Exceptions will be made on compassionate grounds and for special safety needs, the UHN said in a message on its website on Saturday.

"It is an extremely difficult decision we are making across Ontario's hospitals, but we are doing this to protect the safety of patients and health care workers," the UHN said.

"Screening is in effect at all hospital doors. Some of our entrances may be closed or have reduced access."

The network includes Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Toronto Rehabilitation Institute.

Toronto cases include 1 person in shelter system

Ontario is now reporting 318 cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, the province reported 60 new cases. Two of the patients in the province have died. Five people have recovered from the virus.

Toronto has 161 cases of the virus, with 10 patients in hospital as of Friday.

At least one of the new cases in Toronto involves a person experiencing homelessness.

Matthew Pegg, Toronto Fire Chief and head of the the city's emergency response team, said on Friday that the city has created an "isolation centre" so that people without homes can safely stay away from others while waiting for test results.

Pegg said the city has also booked hotel rooms that people who typically use the shelter system can stay in if they need to self-isolate for 14 days.

He said those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 won't be allowed to enter shelters, and will instead be referred to an assessment centre.

Premier to speak on Saturday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to speak on the COVID-19 outbreak on Saturday.

His news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen's Park. CBC Toronto will carry it live and you can watch it here.



