Ontario spending nearly $800M on new tower at Toronto Western Hospital

Ontario is spending almost $800 million for a new tower at a Toronto hospital.

The province said Tuesday that a new 15-storey tower at University Health Network's (UHN) Toronto Western Hospital will have 82 patient beds and 20 operating rooms.

The new facility, which is set to be built by 2028, will increase surgical capacity by 20 per cent, it said.

"This new tower will help provide modern and high-quality care to the more than 450,000 people who visit Toronto Western Hospital each year," Premier Doug Ford said in a news release Tuesday.

"In Toronto and right across the province, our government is making historic investments for a stronger health care system, with more doctors and nurses, more beds and shorter wait times. We're bringing convenient care closer to home for more people."

UHN president Kevin Smith said the investment will enhance Toronto Western's ongoing work on complex neurological and orthopedic cases.

"UHN's Toronto Western Hospital has served Toronto and, increasingly, the province for more than 100 years," he said in the news release.

"Our surgical teams perform some of the most advanced surgical procedures to treat the most complex patients."

The province is investing $794 million in the project after previously providing a $34 million planning grant.