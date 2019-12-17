Unions bring more charter challenges against wage cap law for public sector
A coalition of 10 unions representing more than 250,000 workers announced today that they are planning a joint constitutional challenge.
The law caps all public sector salary increases at 1 per cent per year for the next 3 years
Charter challenges are piling up against an Ontario government law capping public sector wage increases.
The Ontario Nurses' Association also announced today that it is launching its own court case against the legislation, arguing it infringes on collective bargaining rights.
Today's announcements come days after the major teachers' unions filed three separate court challenges.
Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy has said he is confident the law is constitutional.
