Striking workers' protest disrupts GO bus service at Union Station for 5th day
GO Transit says bus service at Toronto's Union Station is disrupted due to a protest by striking workers, with some lines delayed and others rerouted to other transit hubs.
Protesters gathered Wednesday near bus terminal, restricting access to facility
GO Transit says bus service at Toronto's Union Station is disrupted due to a protest by striking workers, with some lines delayed and others rerouted to other transit hubs.
Ninety-five workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike a week ago and started holding daily pickets over the weekend.
The workers are signals and communication workers as well as train movement directors at Union Station.
GO Transit says demonstraters gathered again Wednesday morning near the Union Station Bus Terminal and are restricting access to the facility.
Service has typically been restored around 11:30 p.m. after previous demonstrations.
The workers have been without a new contract since December 2019.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?