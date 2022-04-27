Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Striking workers' protest disrupts GO bus service at Union Station for 5th day

GO Transit says bus service at Toronto's Union Station is disrupted due to a protest by striking workers, with some lines delayed and others rerouted to other transit hubs.

Protesters gathered Wednesday near bus terminal, restricting access to facility

The Canadian Press ·
A bus driver disembarks a GO Transit bus at the Union Station Bus Terminal in Toronto on November 2, 2021. GO Transit says demonstraters gathered again Wednesday morning near the Union Station Bus Terminal and are restricting access to the facility. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press)

Ninety-five workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike a week ago and started holding daily pickets over the weekend.

The workers are signals and communication workers as well as train movement directors at Union Station.

GO Transit says demonstraters gathered again Wednesday morning near the Union Station Bus Terminal and are restricting access to the facility.

Service has typically been restored around 11:30 p.m. after previous demonstrations.

The workers have been without a new contract since December 2019.

