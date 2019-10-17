Skip to Main Content
Lace 'em up, Toronto! A free skating rink is coming to Union Station
Toronto

Winter is coming! But unlike in Game of Thrones, winter in Toronto brings Canadian classics - hot chocolate and ice skating at Union Station.

Free lessons, rental skates and helmets will be available

Samantha Moya ·
A free ice rink will be erected outside Union Station this holiday season. (Provided by Union Station)

This November, a skating rink — about half the size of a National Hockey League playing surface — will be erected outside of Union Station on Front Street West.

Skaters of all levels can get a free helmet, skates and skating lessons. 

Located at the Sir John A. Macdonald Plaza, the rink will be open from Nov. 29 to Jan. 4. 

Union Station will also be hosting free live music concerts and free gift wrapping over the holiday season.

