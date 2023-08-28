'Significant' delays at Union Station due to suspicious package investigation: VIA Rail

VIA Rail is advising that passengers travelling on its trains to or from Union Station can expect significant delays Monday after Toronto police investigated a suspicious package at the station.

Police began investigating the package around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a post on social media. By around 5:15 p.m., police had determined there was no threat to public safety.

A spokesperson for VIA Rail said around 5:30 p.m. that its service was resuming at Union Station.

"Passengers travelling with us to and from the station can expect significant delays," they said.

There was no impact to GO Transit service or the UP Express, according to Metrolinx.

The Toronto Transit Commission also confirmed its operations were not impacted by the investigation.

Police told CBC Toronto the package was located in the main entrance area between York Street and Bay Street.