Union asks premier to take control of Scarborough long-term care home amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

A union that represents health-care workers is calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford to take control of a Scarborough long-term care home after the facility reported a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 resident cases and deaths in three weeks.

Extendicare Guildwood, at 60 Guildwood Parkway, reported 10 residents cases and one staff case on May 1, but on Saturday, May 23, it reported 96 resident cases and 16 staff cases, according to Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare.

There have been 26 deaths of residents at the home since the pandemic began.

"We are hearing that several management representatives at this facility have also contracted COVID-19, and frankly, we don't know who is in charge," Stewart said in a news release on Saturday. "We need action now."

The premier's office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Steward said the union asked the province on May 14 to take control of several long-term care homes that it considered in crisis, but said the government did not act.

Under an emergency order issued May 13, the government gave itself the power to issue a "mandatory management order" to a long-term care home that is struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak.

"This order would support the use of rapid, immediate and effective management alternatives to protect residents and staff within a home. The manager could be any person, including a corporation or a hospital," the government said in a news release on May 14.

"A long-term care home may require management assistance if they face challenges like a high number of cases among residents or staff, a high number of deaths, an outbreak that has not yet been resolved, significant staffing issues or outstanding requirements from infection prevention and control assessments."

The government said it will decide which homes to which the order will apply on a case-by-case basis.

Stewart also called on the province to commit to public inquiry into long-term care homes in Ontario. Long-term care homes have seen a staggering number of deaths from COVID-19.

"Families and workers deserve real answers before another wave of COVID-19 next winter," Stewart said.

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. Members work in hospitals, home care, nursing and retirement homes, and community services.

