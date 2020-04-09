Union calling for public inquiry, criminal investigations into long-term care COVID-19 deaths

A union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers is calling on the province and local police forces to launch a public inquiry and criminal investigations into COVID-19 related deaths in long-term care.

Announced on Tuesday, the new push comes after more than 1,000 residents and several frontline staff members have died after being infected with the new coronavirus, amid more than 200 outbreaks at homes across the province.

"A commission is urgently required because until we have a vaccine, or at a minimum, treatment available for the entire population, we must prepare now for consecutive spikes or waves of COVID-19," said Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare, in a statement.

The union represents more than 60,000 Ontario health care and community service workers.

SEIU Healthcare's request is three-fold:

A public inquiry by the Ford government to investigate the rising number of deaths of residents and frontline workers within long-term care homes, to be commissioned immediately.

Criminal negligence investigations by Toronto and Peel Regional Police at a yet-undisclosed number of long-term care homes and home care providers.

An investigation into the deaths by Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner.

'We're pulling out all the stops'

When asked about the request for an inquiry on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford reiterated that his government is doing "everything" in its power to help long-term care homes. "We're pulling out all stops on this."

Health Minister Christine Elliott added the province is focusing all of its efforts on supporting those homes, and both officials noted a number of steps the government has taken, such as banning most visitors and bringing in outside workers to assist, including members of the Canadian military.

"We will continue to take those steps until these outbreaks are under control," Elliott said.

So far, close to 3,000 healthcare workers at various facilities, including long-term care and hospitals, have tested positive for COVID-19. Those workers make up nearly 16 per cent of all cases in Ontario.

Two hospital cleaners and three personal support workers have also died in recent weeks.

"Both frontline workers and the elderly in our long-term care system are saying the same thing: keep us alive," said Stewart.

"That's why we're calling for urgent investigations that will keep people alive and hold negligent operators responsible for the death of our healthcare heroes."