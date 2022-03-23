Skip to Main Content
Toronto

After Jerry Dias's sudden departure, Unifor to update investigation into former leader

Canada's largest private sector union, Unifor, will provide an update on an independent investigation into former National President Jerry Dias on Wednesday afternoon.

Dias cited health reasons for retiring, but independent investigation underway

The Canadian Press ·
Unifor is set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon about the investigation into its former leader, Jerry Dias, who retired from his job with the union earlier this month. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

Unifor will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the complaint filed against former Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

Canada's largest private sector union says the update will be broadcast on its Facebook page at 1 p.m. ET.

On March 14, Unifor issued a statement saying that the union's secretary-treasurer Lana Payne was sent a complaint about Dias on Jan. 26 that alleged he had breached the union's constitution.

The union, which represents 315,000 workers, said at the time it had no further details to add about the matter.

Dias was notified of an independent investigation on Jan. 29, Unifor says, and went on medical leave on Feb. 6.

Citing health issues, Dias subsequently notified Unifor's executive board on March 11 that he would retire immediately.

