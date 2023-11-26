Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify deal with wage gains, full-time jobs

Unifor says No Frills workers at 17 stores in Ontario have ratified their new collective agreement.

Almost 1,300 workers will see wages rise between $3.20 and $4.50 an hour

CBC News ·
A No Frills sign at a store in Ontario.
Unifor previously cited growing profits at Loblaw, which owns No Frills, amid the rising cost of living as the reason for their wage demands, saying workers were fed up with the disparity between their pay and the company's earnings. (Google Maps)

Unifor says No Frills workers at 17 stores in Ontario have ratified their new collective agreement.

The agreement, which covers almost 1,300 workers, will see wages rise between $3.20 and $4.50 an hour over the duration of the agreement.

The agreement also includes a new benefits program for part-time workers, and creates 30 new full-time positions to be hired within a year.

No Frills is the discount grocery banner owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd., the largest grocery company in Canada.

The workers reached a tentative agreement last Sunday as a strike deadline approached.

After a five-week strike over the summer by Metro workers in the Greater Toronto Area resulted in significant gains, Unifor was seeking a similar win for the No Frills employees.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now