Grocery chain No Frills reaches tentative deal with Unifor workers

The union that represents thousands of grocery store workers in Ontario says it has reached a tentative agreement with No Frills, a day before workers were set to strike.

In a statement Sunday morning, Unifor, which represents more than 1,200 workers at No Frills stores across the province, said the agreement reached with 17 No Frills stores across the province, meets some of the demands union members were calling for.

"Our bargaining committee at No Frills was determined to build on what grocery store workers had achieved this past summer with Metro," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"This tentative agreement delivers pattern wages and many other improvements for our members."

Details of the tentative deal were not immediately available.

The company says the agreement will be submitted to the employees for a ratification vote, which is set to take place this week.

"No Frills workers knew that the public would have their back in their demand for their fair share of Loblaw's enormous profits," said Unifor Local 414 President Gord Currie.

"Workers made it very clear that they were ready to strike, if necessary, in order to achieve our necessary demands for decent work and pay."