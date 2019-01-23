Workers protest Oshawa plant closure at General Motors HQ

Unionized workers protested outside the entrances to General Motors headquarters in Oshawa early Wednesday against a decision by the company to close the plant later this year.

"Greedy Motors," read one placard placed in a snowbank outside the plant. "Oshawa made GM," read another.

Unifor, the union that represents workers at the plant, says the decision to close the Oshawa Assembly Plant at the end of the year means the company is violating a collective agreement signed in 2016.

Jerry Dias, Unifor national president, called on the company in a news release on Wednesday to reconsider its decision immediately.

"Workers in Canada will not forgive GM if it continues with the plan to close the Oshawa Assembly Plant and decimate the wider community," Dias said.

"For more than 100 years this Oshawa plant has built and supported General Motors. Today's actions by Unifor members send the message that GM must reverse the decision to close the plant."