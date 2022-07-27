How a Ukrainian summer student created a robot to help relieve stress, anxiety

Like many other 20-year-olds, Iryna Parkhomchuk spends a lot of time on her smartphone. But it wasn't until she found herself hiding in a bomb shelter in her dorm in Ukraine that she realized how powerful the technology could be.

"I was sitting with my phone playing video games ... trying to escape from everything because my brain couldn't think of all this stuff," the student said.

Parkhomchuk was studying software engineering in Kyiv when the Russian invasion started. She already had plans to come to Canada through the Mitacs Globalink Research Internship program. When she was brainstorming her research project, she reflected on how technology helped her relax in a stressful situation.

"I'm really into psychology and I was like, I think robots can help people with mental illness and to improve mental health," she said.

Parkhomchuk created Zenbo, a small robot that sings, follows you, takes pictures and also helps you meditate.

"It's like a personal robot that children can play with...it's like a friend or family member," she said.

Parkhomchuk is one of 60 Ukrainian students taking part in the internship program across Canada.

She worked with Patrick Hung, an associate professor in the Department of Business and Information Technology at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa, to bring her idea to life.

"As a professor, it helps us recruit talent from overseas, and also bring us new ideas and also teach us another culture," Hung said, adding he hopes Parkhomchuk considers doing her masters with the faculty.

That's Parkhomchuk's hope, too.

She also plans to continue exploring how to use technology to improve mental health.

"I want to make another application for smartphones, so people can use it to feel more relief and less stress."