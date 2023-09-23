Zelenskyy's 1st visit to Canada since Russia's war 'emotional,' say some Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greeted a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto on Friday night and members of the Ukrainian community said the president's visit was particularly emotional for them.

About 1,000 people gathered in the Fort York Armoury to show support for Zelenskyy, who is visiting Canada for the first time since Russian troops began a full-scale assault on Ukraine in February 2022.

"The victory will be ours," Zelenskyy told the crowd.

"I'm happy to be here with my wife, the first lady. Three days together, the first time from the beginning of full-scale war."

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is grateful to Canada for its support.

"Canada trains our guys, our soldiers, our warriors. Canada gives weapons to Ukraine to move forward to push back Russia. I thank you for this. Thank you all."

Earlier in the evening, Zelenskyy met Canadian business leaders at a roundtable in Toronto. Members of Toronto's Ukrainian community told CBC Toronto on Friday that the president's visit is meaningful.

"A lot of people have been touched by the war," Peter Schturyn, president of the Toronto branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, said.

"Obviously all of us have friends and family that have lost someone. And so it's it's very emotional, but at the same time it's very uplifting," he added.

"It's very important for our community to come out together, showing that we support Ukraine, and all that it's doing, fighting off the... invasion that Russia continues to this day."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet with business leaders in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Zelenskyy arrived at the armoury accompanied by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Those in attendance at the event included Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. A number of federal cabinet ministers, including Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and National Defence Minister Bill Blair, were also present.

The Ukrainian president thanked Canada and Canadians earlier on Friday during an address to Parliament in Ottawa for standing with his country and his people in the war against Russia.

Trudeau has announced that Canada is extending its financial support to Ukraine with a $650-million commitment to give the country more predictable and stable support over the next three years.

Chow, for her part, said she has spoken recently to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko because Toronto is a sister city to Kyiv. She said she has told him Toronto supports Ukraine.

On Friday, she said was thrilled to be invited to the evening event at the Fort York Armoury.

"I am so honoured to meet with the president or at least be in the same room as him. He's just really a beacon of hope," Chow said. "The Ukrainian government is an inspiration."

Defence expert hopes visit puts spotlight back on war

Ihor Kozak, a retired Canadian military officer and a Ukrainian Canadian, said he has travelled back and forth to Ukraine since the start of the war to provide assistance to the military, to understand what its needs are and to support it on the ground.

Kozak says he has been to the front lines and has seen the devastation first hand.

"It's extremely emotional. I still have family there. I have many friends who have died on the front lines, young friends who have young families. Somebody's son's daughters, fathers, brothers and sisters."

Kozak said a Friends of Ukraine Defence Forces Fund, set up through the League of Ukrainian Canadian Women, has raised more than $7.5 million through private donations. The money has been spent on non-lethal military assistance to the Ukrainian forces for such things as bulletproof vests, medical equipment and helmets.

He said he hopes Zelenskyy's trip to North America will help put the spotlight back on the war in Ukraine.

"I think it's extremely important," he said.

"Those Ukrainians who are fighting and dying, they are doing so for their freedom, for their country, for their families, but also for security and stability of the Western world and for our democratic values."

Canada has already contributed more than $8 billion in support to Ukraine, including providing air defence systems, armoured vehicles and artillery shells, and training of Ukrainian soldiers, among other commitments.