Ukrainians gather to celebrate Independence Day but it's bittersweet amid war with Russia

Ukrainians in Toronto are gathering to celebrate their country's Independence Day on Wednesday, but the occasion is bittersweet because it also marks six months since the Russians invaded.

For Tetyana Barylko, who owns the Barrel House Korchma restaurant with her family, Independence Day is special this year due to the war with Russia. She said Ukraine is clearly continuing to fight for its existence.

"I feel like this year it means something, especially with what's going on right now," said Barylko, whose Etobicoke eatery serves traditional Ukrainian dishes.

"It's good to see that the world is seeing Ukraine for what it is, not for what Russia told the world it was."

Aug 24, a national holiday in Ukraine, is the 31st anniversary of the country's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Barylko, wearing a dress embroidered with traditional Ukrainian designs, said the restaurant is likely to be packed on Wednesday evening as people celebrate.

"We're getting slammed with reservations. I feel like every call is either a reservation or asking if there is room."

A flag in Barrel House Korchma displays Ukrainian colours and the Canadian maple leaf. (CBC)

But she acknowledged that it's difficult to celebrate under the current sombre circumstances.

"We just want peace. We just want to live our own lives as Ukrainians. We don't want Russia on our land. What did we do to deserve all these casualties?" she said.

At the restaurant on Wednesday night, Barylko said people will raise a glass to the people back home who are fighting for their country. The restaurant has been collecting donations to buy bullet-proof vests, medical supplies and two drones for Ukrainian soldiers.

"That's all we want, independence, just freedom to live our own lives, to be able to dance freely to our own Ukrainian music. That's all we want."

'We have this spirit of independence in us'

Oleksandra Sheludko, a Ukrainian woman who has been in Canada since January, agrees, saying people her age were born in a free Ukraine. Sheludko is president of the Ukrainian students' club at Humber College.

"We have this spirit of independence in us. We want to fight for this independence and make sure our children have the same independence when they are living in the country," she said.

"If Ukraine loses its independence, then we lose it as well. I couldn't imagine me not having a Ukrainian passport and not being able to say I'm Ukrainian. This country exists. I don't want to say I'm part of Russia."

Oleksandra Sheludko, a Ukrainian who has been in Canada since January, says: 'We have this spirit of independence in us. We want to fight for this independence and make sure our children have the same independence when they are living in the country.' (CBC)

Earlier on Wednesday, Toronto Mayor John Tory raised the Ukrainian flag at Toronto city hall with the help of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

Tory said Ukraine is still independent despite more than 180 days of Russian aggression and atrocities.

"We are celebrating that independence, albeit that the country and democracy itself in that country is under attack," Tory said.

Joly said Ukrainians are fighting for their freedoms and that fight has an impact of the freedoms of Canadians. Ukraine's security affects Europe's security and Europe's security in turn affects Canada's, she said.

"Today, and for the past six months, this yellow and blue flag has been flying around the world in solidarity with Ukraine and its brave people. Here in Canada, the Ukrainian flag can be seen from coast to coast to coast," Joly said.

"Thirty one years ago, and that's not that long ago, Ukrainians bravely chose independence for Ukraine. And today, Ukrainians are showing great courage once again."

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly helps Toronto Mayor John Tory to raise a Ukrainian flag at Toronto city hall on Wednesday. (Clara Pasieka/CBC )

According to a report in the New York Times on Wednesday, more than 5,500 Ukraine civilians have died in the war and the number of refugees is greater than 6.6 million.

The Times reported that Ukraine has lost about 9,000 soldiers, while Russia has lost up to 25,000.