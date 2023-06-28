More than 240 Ukrainian refugees attend this Etobicoke school. Here's why it's become a new home

Anna Kuybida drew a picture of a girl, staring up at the night sky, clutching a teddy bear. But the stars are eclipsed by rockets flying overhead, along with bombs.

"This little girl is without her parents," she told CBC Toronto. "She is seeing the war happening."

Kuybida is only 11-years-old, but became used to hearing the sound of alarms and weapons of war.

When she got to talk about fleeing the country, and create her drawing, she was somewhere more safe. She came to Canada as a refugee from Ukraine with her parents in May last year and quickly enrolled in school. And she wasn't alone.

Kuybida is one of over 240 students who are Ukrainian refugees that recently finished the school year at St. Demetrius Catholic School in Etobicoke.

Several students said that the school has helped them transition to life in Canada as refugees — particularly as St. Demetrius is one of the Toronto Catholic District School Board's Eastern-rite schools. That means it includes a program that is enriched with the Ukrainian language, along with religious and cultural traditions from the country.

Since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022, students from Ukraine have been arriving at the school, said Lily Hordienko, the principal of St. Demetrius. But those numbers began to ramp-up in the fall.

"By December, we had to get extra teachers, extra portables," due to the volume of students, said Hordienko.

Over 162,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Canada since the country was invaded by Russia, according to the federal government.

Lily Hordienko, the principal of St. Demetrius, stands in a portion of the school library that has been transformed to include supplies for Ukrainian families. (Talia Ricci/CBC News )

Hordienko said she also has close family members who are in Ukraine.

"The majority of [teachers], myself included, and our parents, came from Ukraine," she said.

"So we're all affected by it, but this is our way to do something positive in a time that's very difficult."

Students have raised $10,000 for Ukraine

Kuybida said leaving Ukraine was "very scary." But after arriving at the school, she started to feel more at ease.

"I went to this school, and the teachers helped me to adapt here, and feel comfortable," she said. "I'm thankful to them."

Her fellow Grade 6 classmate Svyatoslav Volos agrees. The 12-year-old fled to Canada with his mother last spring, and he also enrolled in the school.

"Do you ever wonder what it's like to leave your country? Ukrainians lived the worst days of their lives," Volos states, reading from his story in his class' book.

Volos said the way the school welcomed him, and the presence of peers who understand what he's been through, makes all the difference.

Canadian students at the school have also been supportive, and he's made new friends, he said.

Kuybida, the Grade 6 student, and some of her classmates have created a book project of personal stories about their experiences, which include her drawing and story of how she arrived in Canada. The school is selling the book to raise money for people in Ukraine and raise awareness about what children have endured.

So far, the class has sold over 1,000 books, raising about $10,000 for Ukrainians. They're hoping to get that number to $15,000.

St. Demetrius hired extra teachers to meet demand

Some older students from Ukraine are feeling more at home in Canada as well.

Adriana Tretiak, who just graduated from eighth grade at St. Demetrius, said school has been fun in the last few months as she's become more comfortable.

Her entire Grade 8 class of 32 students were all refugees from Ukraine.

The school had a graduation ceremony last week for their Grade 8 students, incorporated with Ukrainian dancing and food, said Tretiak.

Adriana Tretiak, left, stands with Serhii Sup at their Grade 8 graduation in June, 2023. Both are refugees from Ukraine and attended St. Demetrius Catholic School after arriving in Canada. (Submitted by Adriana Tretiak)

But for Tretiak, the celebrations were marked with some anxiety. The teens will have to go to high school, one that is not an Eastern-rite school.

"It's scarier," she said.

Hordienko, the principal, said while many of the students are nervous to leave the comforts of St. Demetrius, she's assured them she and staff will always be there to support them, no matter how long their time was at the school.

"This is their home, they are always welcome to come back and visit us," she said.