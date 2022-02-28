Toronto police investigate after tires slashed at home with Ukrainian flags

Toronto police say they are investigating a possible hate crime after an Etobicoke man reported his tires had been slashed and a Ukrainian flag that had been affixed to his SUV was shoved into its tailpipe.

Wasyl Moskal, who moved to Canada from Ukraine when he was 10 years old, told CBC News on Monday that he and his family were at a rally in downtown Toronto on Sunday to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Not long after returning home, Moskal decided to go get gas — and while he was there, another customer pointed out that the Ukrainian flag that was attached to his SUV had been shoved into the tailpipe.

Moskal said he was angry, but dismissed the incident as kids being stupid. Then he woke up the next morning to find the tires had been slashed on both vehicles in the family's driveway.

"I'm sure this is just one crazy lunatic. Unfortunately, those exist," he said. "[The flag] will continue to fly. It is not coming down."

Police say they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. (CBC)

In an email to CBC News on Monday, Toronto police spokesperson Connie Osborne confirmed that police are investigating the incident.

"This is in the early stages of the investigation and our Hate Crime Unit has been notified and will be engaged in the investigation," she said. "It is being treated as a suspected hate crime."

In the interim, Moskal said he has put up security cameras on his property. He is also urging Canadians to be vocal about their support of Ukraine's fight.

"This is the least we can do. There's people dying there,' he said. "So me keeping my flag up, costing me a couple of thousand dollars worth of tires, it's nothing compared to what's going on there."

Thousands of people marched downtown during Sunday's event, which was billed as a "Mega March for Ukraine" and organized by the Toronto branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. Speakers addressed thousands of people who gathered in Nathan Phillips Square.

Chrystia Freeland, Canada's deputy prime minister and a Toronto MP who walked at the front of the march, told the rally that Ukraine needs weapons and ammunition to fend off Russia's invasion.

"The Ukrainians are making such a brave stand but they need weapons to fight this fight," Freeland said.