Toronto hospital network that issued 'code grey' expects systems will be fully restored today

A major Toronto hospital network says it expects its digital systems to be restored by the end of the day after a full outage forced it to declare a "code grey" and delayed patient care.

The University Health Network (UHN) said it is confident the outage was not caused by a cyber attack.

"There was no breach of patient data as the problems with the systems were entirely internal," it said.

UHN issued a code grey — a hospital code for system failure — on Monday but released few other details.

In its most recent statement, the network said there will be delays to scheduled care on Tuesday as work is done to input all of the information from yesterday.

"We regret the inconvenience and worry that this has caused for patients and their families. There will also be work to ensure that we correct the causes of the failure," UHN said.

The hospital network had to cancel six surgeries on Monday and was working to reschedule those as quickly as possible, spokesperson Gillian Howard told a local radio show.

During the outage, she said physicians could not see digital imaging systems and patients could not access test results from home through the network's platform.

The network — which operates Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and a number of other health-care facilities — had to manually collect data on care it delivered yesterday, Howard said.

The UHN outage came after the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto issued a code grey last month when a ransomware attack affected its operations. Last week, the children's hospital said 80 per cent of its priority systems had been restored and it did not pay any ransom.

LockBit, a notorious ransomware group, apologized after it claimed one of its partners was behind that attack and offered the hospital a decryptor. SickKids said it had not used it, while its technology teams continued to work to restore the remaining systems.