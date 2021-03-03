5 charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of Brampton man

Peel police say they've charged five people with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Brampton late last year.

The shooting happened in the basement of a home in the area of Scott and Church streets on the night of Dec. 17, 2020.

In a statement Tuesday, police identified the victim as 23-year-old Uchenna Achioso.

The five people charged range in age from 17 to 33 years old and include two men, two women and a boy. All five were arrested at different points between January and March this year and have already appeared in court, police said.

The victim and all of the accused are from Brampton, police said.