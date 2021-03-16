Toronto all-boys private school temporarily closes following multiple cases of COVID-19

An all-boys private school in Toronto has temporarily closed its doors and transitioned to online learning after at least 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the month of March so far.

Upper Canada College (UCC), a school for students between Senior Kindergarten and Grade 12, told CBC News it has taken the precautionary measures for the safety of its students and staff.

The positive cases include students in Grades 4, 8, 9, and 12.

UCC is encouraging those who frequented the school, as well as their family members, to participate in a voluntary testing program beginning next week.

"Our remote learning schedule provides flexibility for students and families to participate in COVID-19 testing, which has been recommended by Toronto Public Health (TPH) and will be provided by SickKids on our campus next week," UCC said in a statement.

Testing will run Tuesday and Wednesday between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saliva testing and nasal swabs will be available.

The school says the positive cases are a result of community transmission and not from transmission within UCC.

"UCC continues to diligently follow the advice and guidance of government agencies and public health officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and the wellbeing of our students, employees and our broader community," the school said in a statement.