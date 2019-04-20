2 women allege Uber driver confined, sexually assaulted them in SUV

An Uber driver is facing charges after two women allege he confined and sexually assaulted them in his SUV, Toronto police said Saturday.

The first of two alleged assaults dates back to September last year. A 24-year-old woman says she was waiting for a ride in Regent Park around 1:15 a.m. when he pulled over to pick her up.

Believing that he was the intended driver, she got into the black SUV. He immediately accelerated, "not allowing her an opportunity to leave" the vehicle, police said in a news release.

The child locks were turned on, police added.

The driver headed to a secluded area and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before allowing her to exit the vehicle, police said.

The second incident allegedly occurred during the afternoon of April 8 in the area of Royal York Road and Evans Avenue in Etobicoke. A 21-year-old woman says the driver sexually assaulted her while parked on a quiet side street.

A 36-year-old Mississauga man was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of sexual assault.

Forcible confinement.

Extortion.

Police say the man was "employed by Uber" when the alleged crimes took place. Investigators believe there may be other victims.