Uber driver sexually assaulted passenger then used her phone for 5-star review and tip: police

York police say investigators are looking for an Uber driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger and then used her phone to leave himself a tip and a five-star review.

Police say the 53-year-old man from Brampton picked up the victim in a white 2021 Toyota Corolla in midtown Toronto early Sunday.

On the way to her final destination in Vaughan, the driver pulled into a parking lot in the area of Rutherford and Weston roads and proceeded to sexually assault the 26-year-old woman, police alleged in a news release Wednesday.

He then took her phone, concluded the trip on the rideshare app and gave himself a tip and a favourable review, according to police. He returned the phone to the victim, who then got out of the car before the man drove away.

Investigators have obtained a warrant for the man's arrest and say he is wanted on charges of one count each of sexual assault and fraud under $5,000. They are encouraging the man to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.

"Police believe there are other victims who have not yet contacted police. They are encouraged to come forward and speak with investigators," the news release reads.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call York police at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7441, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.