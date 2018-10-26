Uber driver pleads guilty to careless driving in fatal Gardiner crash

The Uber driver who was facing four charges in connection with a crash on the Gardiner Expressway last March that left a young man dead has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Abdihared Bishar Mussa pleaded guilty to careless driving Thursday afternoon in a north Toronto courtroom.

Patrick Cameron, the brother of Nicholas Cameron — who was taken off life support two days after the crash — confirmed that prosecutors explained that the burden of proof for the original four criminal charges was too heavy.

The Crown would have had to prove a pattern of dangerous driving to get a guilty verdict, Cameron said in a telephone interview Thursday night.

"It's almost like we're getting a message from the judicial system that Nick's life didn't matter, that it wasn't really valuable because he's getting charged with the same thing that you would get for driving a little bit recklessly and not hurting anybody. It's basically a traffic ticket."

Cameron was killed and his girlfriend injured as the pair were headed to Pearson International Airport for an early morning flight around 3 a.m. last March 21.

Nicholas Cameron was killed after his Uber driver merged into traffic on the Gardiner Expressway earlier this year. (Change.org)

During the trip, Mussa turned the wrong way on the Gardiner Expressway, then suggested an unusual route to the airport along city streets, Patrick Cameron told CBC Radio's Metro Morning during an interview last month.

"[The driver] didn't seem very confident driving on the highway," Cameron remembered his brother's girlfriend explaining.

After turning back onto the Gardiner, Mussa's phone fell to the floor of the car and he pulled onto the shoulder of the road.

When he merged back into traffic, the car was rear-ended by another vehicle travelling at full speed. The collision crushed the rear left of the car, where Nicholas was sitting.

His injuries were catastrophic — a broken neck and spine — and he was placed in an intensive care unit.

The family took Nicholas off life support two days later.

After the crash, Mussa, 23, was charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Those four charges were dropped Thursday.

Patrick Cameron said sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Meanwhile, the family has launched a petition calling for stricter regulations for ride-hailing services like Uber in Toronto.

With files from Salma Ibrahim and Nick Boisvert