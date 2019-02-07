Uber driver charged with drug-impaired driving — with a passenger in the vehicle

A 36-year-old Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly driving a passenger while impaired by drugs.

Durham regional police say they observed the man driving erratically in Oshawa, Ont., early Wednesday morning.

They say the man was seen swerving in and out of lanes and at one point driving into oncoming traffic.

Police arrested the man from Ajax, Ont., and charged him with one count of impaired operation of a conveyance by drug.

They say he had an Uber passenger in his car at the time of the arrest.

The female passenger was not hurt.