Uber driver charged with 4 counts of sexual assault

A 38-year-old Uber driver has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of four women between December 2017 and October 2018, Toronto police announced Friday.

Police arrested the Vaughan resident on Oct. 17 following months of investigation . He was charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of forcible confinement, according to a police news release.

The first incident, involving a 31-year-old woman, occurred on Dec. 16, 2017.

Police said they responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Blue Jay Way and King Street West area. The woman, who had been out with friends, ordered an Uber ride home around 2 a.m. She was picked up by the man, who drove her to an area and allegedly assaulted her.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, officers responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue area. Police say a 19-year-old woman, who was out with friends, ordered an Uber to get home. She was picked up and driven to a secluded area where she was sexually assaulted. The woman fought her attacker off and fled.

In both cases, police said the Uber driver who picked up the women was not the driver assigned to the pick-up request.



In the third incident, officers responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Lake Shore Road East and Hurontario Street area around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, July 2.



Police said that a 36-year-old woman was sitting outside a restaurant when she was approached by a man in a car who offered her a ride.



The woman accepted and was driven to a parking lot and sexually assaulted. She struggled with the man and fled, police said.



Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13, officers responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Polson Street and Cherry Street area.

Police said that a 35-year-old woman was waiting in a designated taxi area when a man parked nearby told her he was an Uber driver and offered to help her. She was driven past her destination and sexually assaulted.



The woman tried to jump out of the car but was confined. She eventually escaped her attacker, police said.



The accused appeared in Court on Oct. 18 and will make a second court appearance at College Park on Nov. 27.

CBC Toronto contacted Uber for comment and was told a statement would be issued later.