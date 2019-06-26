U.S.-based technical glitch affecting flights now resolved, Porter Airlines says

Porter Airlines says a telecom outage in the United States that affected all areas of its website, including passenger processing and reservations over the last 24 hours, has been resolved.

"Everything is operational today," an airline spokesperson said in an email to CBC News on Thursday.

"Passengers should have received flight status notifications overnight based on the contact information provided in their reservation. Over 80 per cent of yesterday's flights operated."

Porter Airlines was unable to make bookings or changes to flights during the outage.

3/3 We apologize for the inconvenience and are working diligently to get you on your way as soon as possible. —@porterairlines

The airline says passengers needing to cancel travel as a direct result of the systems issue will be provided full refunds that can be processed at a later date.

Passengers do not need to contact the call centre prior to their scheduled flight, Porter Airlines said on Twitter.

At least 20 flights were cancelled as a direct result of the outage, including trips to and from Newark, Chicago, Washington, Boston, Montreal, Ottawa and Windsor.

Several frustrated travellers took to social media on Wednesday to report long waits on the tarmac and to complain about not knowing what was causing the holdups.