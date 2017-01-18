Buildings briefly evacuated at University of Toronto Schools after gas line struck

A broken natural gas line prompted police to briefly evacuate the University of Toronto Schools (UTS) building on Friday.

The school is an independent secondary school located close to the University of Toronto downtown campus.

The leak began after the line was struck by construction equipment, police said. It has since been capped and the gas has dissipated.

Officers were initially called to the building at 371 Bloor Street W. about 8:30 a.m.

A strong scent of natural gas filled the air for a time.

Northbound lanes on Spadina Avenue were briefly closed to traffic, but have since reopened.