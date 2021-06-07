Following controversy, U of T resumes search for International Human Rights Program director

The University of Toronto's Faculty of Law is resuming its search to find a new director for its International Human Rights Program.

News of the search comes after the Faculty of Law rescinded Valentina Azarova's appointment to the director position last year.

Azarova is a prominent international and human rights scholar who has done work on Israel's human rights abuses in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The decision prompted uproar. In November, the national association representing Canada's academics condemned the university, and in May Amnesty International said it had paused a partnership with the law faculty.

A Federal Court judge slammed for relaying concerns from the Jewish community about Azarova's Palestinian views to the board in charge of her appointment was cleared of bias last month by a judicial review body.

Still, the review panel concluded "the judge made serious mistakes."

In the wake of the controversy, the university hired former Supreme Court of Canada justice Thomas Cromwell to review the hiring situation. Cromwell found no evidence of external influence.

"The position remains the same as last year," the Faculty of Law says in its release.

It also mentions the faculty has a "preferred candidate" in mind for the position as a result of last year's search.

Last year's search was "discontinued" because they wanted the role filled by September 2020, the faculty says, but, "that was not possible with the identified preferred candidate due to immigration and timing issues."

There is no urgency now that they have an interim director in place, the faculty says, meaning it can "take the time needed to resolve the issue of work authorization and any immigration issues, in accordance with due process and law."