Buildings briefly evacuated at University of Toronto after gas line struck

A broken natural gas line prompted police to briefly evacuate buildings on the University of Toronto's downtown campus on Friday.

The leak began after the line was struck by construction equipment, police said. It has since been capped and the gas has dissipated.

Officers were initially called to the faculty of education building at 371 Bloor Street W. about 8:30 a.m. Nearby buildings in the area of Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue were also evacuated as a precaution.

A strong scent of natural gas filled the air for a time.

Northbound lanes on Spadina Avenue were briefly closed to traffic, but have since reopened.