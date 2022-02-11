U.K. police force helps Ontario woman after she calls the wrong Durham police

A police station in the U.K. was mistakenly contacted by a woman more than 4,000 kilometres away in Ajax, Ont., who needed help after a man broke into her home.

Durham Constabulary in the United Kingdom said they were contacted on Wednesday afternoon via live chat by a distressed woman on the other side of the Atlantic.

"I need help, he is going to come, he is in the house," the woman had typed before falling silent.

Realizing she meant to contact a different Durham police force, the call handler kept the chat open while colleagues contacted officers at Durham Regional Police Service in Ontario.

Local officers in Ontario arrived at the scene and found a 35-year-old man inside her house.

"This was an unusual incident and a very distressing situation for the victim, but the team remained calm and managed to help our Canadian colleagues resolve the situation quickly and professionally," said Andrea Arthur, the inspector and head of the force control room.

'Success story of international cooperation'

The suspect fled but was eventually cornered nearby, where he refused to obey officers' requests, according to Durham Constabulary.

He was tasered and eventually arrested about half an hour after the victim first contacted the police force.

Police say the man has since been charged with a string of offences, including breaking and entering, assault, forcible confinement and disobeying a lawful order of court.

The victim received medical attention for her injuries, police said.

In a tweet, inspector and unit leader of communications Paul Hallett called the situation a "success story of international cooperation."

Inspector Hallett, of Communications/9-1-1 "This is certainly a success story of international cooperation between 2 comm centres separated by tremendous distance. We are grateful for the assistance of our @DurhamPolice colleagues in ensuring we received this critical info.

"If we can assist in rescuing a vulnerable victim in immediate danger, regardless of where they live, we will do all we can to help," said Arthur.

"In this case, we're glad to learn there has been an arrest and, more importantly, the victim is out of danger and receiving the help she needs."