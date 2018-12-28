Skip to Main Content
Caledon man facing 1st-degree murder charge in death of Thornhill teen

Caledon man facing 1st-degree murder charge in death of Thornhill teen

Ontario Provincial Police say they've arrested and charged a Caledon man in the death of a Thornhill teen.

Officers found Tyler Swartz deceased after responding to a 'sudden death' call

CBC News ·
The accused was charged with first-degree murder. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police say they've arrested and charged a Caledon man in the death of a Thornhill teen. 

Officers responded to a call for a sudden death on Thursday around 7:25 p.m. 

They found the 18-year-old victim, Tyler Swartz of Thornhill, deceased. 

A 20-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder. 

He appeared in an Orangeville court Friday. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|