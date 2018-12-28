Caledon man facing 1st-degree murder charge in death of Thornhill teen

Ontario Provincial Police say they've arrested and charged a Caledon man in the death of a Thornhill teen.

Officers responded to a call for a sudden death on Thursday around 7:25 p.m.

They found the 18-year-old victim, Tyler Swartz of Thornhill, deceased.

A 20-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He appeared in an Orangeville court Friday.