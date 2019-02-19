Skip to Main Content
2 people found without vital signs after shooting in Toronto's northwest
2 people found without vital signs after shooting in Toronto's northwest

Police say two people have been found without vital signs after a shooting in northwest Toronto.
The shooting occurred in the area of Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road, south of Lawrence Avenue West, early Tuesday.

Police said the victims are a man and a woman. Officers are arriving on the scene. 

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

