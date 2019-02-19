Updated
2 people found without vital signs after shooting in Toronto's northwest
Police say two people have been found without vital signs after a shooting in northwest Toronto.
The shooting occurred in the area of Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road, south of Lawrence Avenue West, early Tuesday.
Police said the victims are a man and a woman. Officers are arriving on the scene.
It's unclear what led to the shooting.
Shooting:<br>- Lotherton Ptwy/ Caledonia Rd<br>- reports of a shooting<br>- possibly involving more than one person<br>- units arriving OS^adc<a href="https://twitter.com/TPS13Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS13Div</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO214327?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO214327</a>—@TPSOperations