2 vigils to be held Sunday evening for mother, 3 children killed in Brampton crash

Two vigils are set to take place on Sunday evening in honour of a mother and her three children killed in a tragic crash in Brampton last week.

The victims have been identified as Karolina Ciasullo and her children Klara, 6, Lilianna, 4, and Mila, 1.

One of Sunday's events, dubbed 'Light Up The Sky Vigil,' is set to be held at 8:30 p.m. in Caledon, the victims' hometown.

"[Please] bring a candle, wear mask & practice physical distancing," Coun. Jennifer Innis said in a tweet on Saturday.

DATE CHANGE: The vigil will now take place on Father’s Day at 8:30 PM. Join us in Celebration of Life ‘Light Up The Sky Vigil’ for Karolina and her 3 beautiful daughters, Klara, Liliana and Mila. Pls bring a candle, wear mask & practice physical distancing. <a href="https://t.co/vsZ3Wn0x8A">pic.twitter.com/vsZ3Wn0x8A</a> —@JennInnis

Meanwhile, well-wishers have left cut flowers, candles, balloons, notes and stuffed animals against a metal fence near the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Road — the site of the multi-vehicle crash.

The second vigil scheduled for Sunday evening is set to take place at 8:00 p.m. at the crash site.

A makeshift memorial is growing for the victims of the fatal crash, which continues to be investigated. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

SIU investigating

Peel police's major collision bureau and Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continue to investigate Thursday's crash.

Peel police said on Saturday that they expect charges to be laid. A man, 20, who suffered serious injuries in the fatal crash, remains in hospital in serious condition. Neither police nor the SIU have released his name.

A preliminary investigation by the SIU found that a Peel police officer spotted a blue Infiniti travelling eastbound on Countryside Drive shortly after noon on Thursday.

Moments later, the car slammed into a Volkswagen Atlas SUV, sending the van careening into a light pole, which fell on top of it.

Images of the scene showed two white vehicles entangled under a light standard. A blue sports car was also seen nearby. (CBC)

Karolina Ciasullo and her three children were in the van. Klara, 6, died at the scene. Karolina and Lilianna, 4, died in Brampton Civic Hospital.

The SIU, which is called when there are deaths, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault in cases involving police, invoked its mandate to investigate soon afterwards.

SIU spokeswoman Monica Hudon would not say whether a police chase was underway before the crash, or what transpired in the moments leading up to it.

The SIU says eight investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case. Investigators have also interviewed more than a dozen civilian witnesses who were at the site of the collision and retrieved video footage from various sources.

Brampton mayor blaming a reckless driver

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is blaming a reckless driver with a suspended licence for the crash.

Brown shared a video on social media late Thursday that allegedly shows the driver, who appears to be unresponsive, lurching through an intersection as onlookers try to intervene.

It was filmed at least two days before the fatal crash.

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed to CBC Toronto that the video was reported to them on Tuesday, June 16.