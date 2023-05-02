2 Toronto police officers charged after allegedly stealing alcohol confiscated from suspect

Two Toronto police officers have been arrested and charged after they allegedly stole two bottles of alcohol confiscated from a suspect last month.

The constables, aged 55 and 27, were charged on Tuesday with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of trust. The pair, both from 51 Division, are now suspended with pay.

One officer has 27 years of service, while the other officer has 5 years of service, police said in a news release Tuesday.

According to police, the two officers arrested a person on several outstanding warrants on April 12. During the arrest, police recovered two bottles of stolen alcohol from the person.

The suspect and confiscated alcohol were both taken to 51 Division, where the two officers were later allegedly seen taking the bottles to their personal vehicles.

Other police officers executed search warrants and recovered the allegedly stolen property from one officer's home and the other officer's vehicle.

The two are due in a Toronto courtroom on June 12.