Two teens from Milton hospitalized after consuming unknown drug

Two 18-year-olds were taken to hospital after a suspected overdose in Milton Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they passed out after smoking what they thought was cannabis.

Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a report of two unconscious people at a residence around 2 pm.

When officers arrived on scene they located two males who were passed out near a home.

Officers quickly administered Naloxone to both victims.

One male received a single dose of Naloxone before regaining consciousness, while the other was unresponsive and required a second dose.

More than a dozen high school students were gathered at the home, when two of them went outside to smoke what they assumed was cannabis purchased from a third party, police say.

Shortly after the two youths smoked the substance, both lost consciousness and began to have seizures.

A neighbour who witnessed the situation called 911, and police tell CBC Toronto it was that fast thinking and rapid administration of Naloxone by officers that helped save their lives.

"Our frontline officers carry Naloxone and we want to assist in medical emergencies. Citizens who have friends or family that choose to use drugs are encouraged to help us by calling 9-1-1 in these situations" says Insp. Sue Biggs.

Officers have not confirmed what substance was consumed by the two young men. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.